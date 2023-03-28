Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in attack on Nisith Pramaik's convoy last month

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the attack on the convoy of Union minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists on February 25.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order on a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanding a central agency probe in the matter.

The bench has directed the CBI to find out the sequence of events that day.

On February 25, the vehicle of Paramanik was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists at Burihat under Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar while it was passing through the area.

The situation got tense as Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed with each other, throwing brickbats and stones, smashing the glass window of Pramanik's car in the process.

The minister, however, did not sustain any injury as his security personnel safely escorted him out of the area, which by then had turned into a virtual battlefield.

Pramanik alleged that besides stones and bricks, the ruling party workers also hurled crude bombs targeting his convoy, his security personnel and local BJP supporters.

On March 16, the state government submitted a report to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on this count, where the associates accompanying the Union minister's convoy were held responsible for instigating the violence.

The Union government soon filed a counter affidavit stating its points of arguments in the matter. Finally, on Tuesday the division bench directed the CBI probe into the matter.

