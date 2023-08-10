Cabbie, who assaulted woman in Bengaluru, nabbed by police; blames her 'rudeness'

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) The Bengaluru cab driver, who assaulted a woman for boarding his cab mistakenly, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

The assault on a woman in front of her child in the premises of her apartment in Bhoganahalli area in Bellandur police station limits on Wednesday created outrage as the incident came to light on Thursday.

The cab driver, identified as Basavaraju, was arrested on the complaint by the victim's husband.

The accused told police that the woman's use of the singular pronoun had triggered him to attack her.

After the incident had come to light, police had begun the investigation and launched a hunt for the accused after verifying the CCTV footage.

The woman's husband Ajay Agarwal expressed his outrage regarding the incident on a social media platform.

The woman had booked a cab on Wednesday morning from her apartment to take her son to the hospital. When she came down, she saw an Uber cab and sat inside without knowing that it was not the one she had booked. The footage showed after the passenger realised that it was not her cab, she tried to alight. When the woman tried to get out of the cab, the driver started moving it. Later, when he stopped the vehicle, he assaulted the woman all of a sudden in the premises of the apartment. The driver also assaulted the boy who came to his mother's rescue.

The entire episode is captured in the CCTV camera installed in the premises of the apartment.

The residents of the apartment came to rescue and saved the woman. They also informed the police and the police have taken up the investigation and collected the CCTV footage of the incident.

Police said that the complaint stated that the woman realised that she boarded the wrong cab when the driver had moved the cab for 100 meters. She had asked the cab driver to stop the vehicle. The cab driver wasn’t happy with this and he argued with her and when she got down, he attacked her.

As per police, the accused claimed that the victim had used singular pronoun for him and abused him. This had led to an argument between the two and when the car was stopped, she had banged the door of the vehicle after getting down. Enraged by this, the cab driver had attacked her.

Police said they will have to verify the statements of both the victim and accused.

Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.