Who Is Larry Ellison? 2025 Net Worth, Businesses and Life Before Elon Musk Took Over

Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle Corporation, is one of the most enduring names in the global billionaire club. In 2025, he briefly overtook Elon Musk to become the world’s richest man, before Musk reclaimed the position. Even so, Ellison’s story as a pioneer of Silicon Valley, a builder of empires, and one of the most colorful personalities in business continues to fascinate the world.

Larry Ellison: Net Worth in 2025

As of 2025, Ellison’s net worth is estimated at more than 150 billion dollars, putting him consistently in the top three richest people globally. The bulk of his fortune comes from Oracle, the enterprise software company he co-founded in 1977. Over the years, Oracle has expanded beyond databases into cloud computing, enterprise software, and artificial intelligence, placing Ellison among the most powerful figures in technology. He also holds a sizeable stake in Tesla, which has contributed significantly to his net worth. His investments in real estate, private companies, and luxury assets further add to his wealth.

The Rise of Oracle and His Business Empire

Ellison built Oracle with just a small team in the late 1970s, betting on the future of relational database technology. While competitors struggled, Oracle thrived and became the backbone for thousands of corporations worldwide. His leadership style was famously aggressive and unapologetically competitive. Even after stepping down as CEO in 2014, he continues to serve as Oracle’s chairman and chief technology officer, shaping the company’s technological roadmap. Oracle remains a direct rival to Microsoft, Google, and Amazon in the cloud computing race.

Beyond Oracle, Ellison has investments across diverse industries. His ownership of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, where he is building renewable energy systems, luxury resorts, and sustainable agriculture projects, has drawn international attention. He has also been a key player in the world of sailing, with Oracle Team USA winning the prestigious America’s Cup.

Larry's Family and Personal Life

Born in 1944 in New York City and raised in Chicago by adoptive relatives, Ellison’s early life was far from privileged. He dropped out of college twice before moving to California to work in technology, eventually leading to the founding of Oracle.

Ellison has been married four times and has three children. Two of them, Megan Ellison and David Ellison, are successful film producers in Hollywood. Megan runs Annapurna Pictures, known for acclaimed films like Her and Zero Dark Thirty, while David leads Skydance Media, the studio behind major blockbusters such as Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission Impossible series. His third child, Isabella, maintains a private life away from the spotlight.

Lifestyle and Legacy

Ellison is as famous for his lifestyle as he is for his business acumen. He owns a fleet of private jets, luxury yachts, and some of the most expensive real estate in the United States. His properties span Malibu, Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, and his prized island of Lanai in Hawaii. His passion for architecture and design is evident in the Japanese-inspired mansions he has built in California.

At the same time, Ellison has also turned toward philanthropy in recent years. He has pledged billions toward medical research, particularly in areas related to aging and cancer. While critics often call him brash and controversial, his supporters see him as a visionary who revolutionized the way businesses manage data.

While Elon Musk may have regained the title of the world’s richest man, Larry Ellison’s place in history is secure. From a college dropout to a global icon of wealth and innovation, his journey has redefined what it means to be a Silicon Valley success story. As Oracle continues to shape the digital world and his investments grow in scope, Ellison’s influence shows no signs of fading.