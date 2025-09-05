Tesla’s India Debut: Who is the Politician Driving Away in the First Model Y?

Tesla has officially landed in India with a high-profile handover that signals both ambition and symbolism. On September 5, at its newly opened Experience Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the company presented its first-ever Model Y electric SUV to Maharashtra’s Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik. The event marks Tesla’s inaugural retail delivery on Indian soil.

The handover took place at Tesla’s sleek Mumbai showroom, which opened in July. A second Experience Centre has already launched in Delhi, highlighting the company’s intent to expand its presence across major Indian cities.

Minister Sarnaik described the delivery as symbolic, emphasizing its role in promoting green mobility and youth awareness. In a gesture that drew attention, he gifted the car to his grandson while also outlining Maharashtra’s broader push for electric vehicle adoption, which includes toll exemptions and the deployment of thousands of e-buses.

The Model Y arrives in two variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive priced at around Rs.60 lakh and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive at approximately Rs.68 lakh. Both offer impressive performance, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under six seconds and a top speed of 201 km/h. Fast charging capabilities further boost convenience, adding hundreds of kilometers of range in minutes.

Despite the fanfare, Tesla faces a challenging market in India. Since its launch in July, only about 600 bookings have been recorded, falling well below initial expectations. High import duties, pricing, and the limited charging infrastructure remain major hurdles. In response, Tesla has already scaled back its shipping plan for 2025, reducing the number of units from its original targets to fewer than 500.

The first delivery is therefore both a milestone and a message. For Tesla, India is a complex but important market. The company is clearly positioning itself for long-term brand building, using high-visibility moves while it gauges how ready Indian buyers are to embrace premium electric mobility.