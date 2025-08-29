Stock Market Holidays September 2025: NSE and BSE to Remain Open All Month?

Indian stock exchanges will have an uninterrupted month ahead. In September 2025, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will be open every weekday, with no trading holidays apart from the usual weekends.

So far this year, all scheduled trading holidays have fallen in other months. The official exchange calendar confirms that September will run smoothly with only Saturdays and Sundays marking closures.

For traders and investors, this is welcome news. An entire month without midweek breaks ensures consistent liquidity and predictable trading volumes. It also makes September a good time for portfolio adjustments and fresh investments, since there will be no seasonal interruptions.

Even though banks, schools and government offices may observe festival holidays during September, stock market activity will go on as normal. This continuity provides stability for those who prefer uninterrupted trading windows, especially during a month that is usually busy with cultural events across India.

The next set of stock market holidays will come later in the year, but September offers a rare stretch of steady trading for everyone from day traders to long term investors.