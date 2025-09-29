Stock Market Holiday on October 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti

If you are planning to trade this week, take note—both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for one day. The markets will not operate on October 2, 2025, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

This means there will be no activity in equity, derivatives, or currency segments on that day. Investors are advised to plan their trades in advance, as settlement schedules will also be adjusted around the holiday.

Why is the market closed?

Stock market holidays usually coincide with national events or major festivals. These breaks give traders and market staff a pause while keeping the trading calendar aligned with public holidays.

How does it affect investors?

No trading activity can be carried out on the holiday.

Settlement of earlier trades may face slight delays.

Investors should plan ahead to avoid last-minute disruptions.

How to stay updated?

For the latest information, investors should check the official holiday lists on the BSE and NSE websites. These provide accurate schedules, including segment-specific closures and any last-minute updates.

Apart from October 2, investors can also refer to the upcoming NSE Holiday 2025 list to plan their investments better.