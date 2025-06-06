Stock Market Holiday on June 7 Due To This Reason

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated across India on June 7, following the sighting of the crescent moon. In view of the festival, most public offices, schools, and banks will remain closed on June 6 across the country.

Bakrid is one of the most important Islamic festivals and commemorates the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim. It is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock.

However, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on June 6, as Bakrid is not listed as a trading holiday. Regular trading will continue on both exchanges. However, June 7, Saturday, stock markets remain closed.

Looking ahead, the next major stock market holidays in 2025 include Independence Day (August 15), Diwali (October 20), and Christmas (December 25).