Stock Market Holiday 2025: NSE & BSE Closed on Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti

As Navratri celebrations draw near, investors are planning their trades carefully around upcoming stock market holidays. Being aware of market closures is essential for strategizing investments and avoiding disruptions in trading activity.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), India’s two leading stock exchanges, will remain closed next week in observance of Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, both falling on Thursday, October 2, 2025. On this day, all trading activities across segments will be suspended.

According to the official holiday schedules on the BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com), trading in equity derivatives, SLB (Securities Lending & Borrowing), currency derivatives, and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments will not take place.

In 2025, India’s stock market will observe a total of 14 holidays. Here’s the full list:

2025 Stock Market Holiday Calendar:

Mahashivratri – February 26, Wednesday

Holi – March 14, Friday

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) – March 31, Monday

Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, Thursday

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, Monday

Good Friday – April 18, Friday

Maharashtra Day – May 01, Thursday

Independence Day – August 15, Friday

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, Wednesday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – October 02, Thursday

Diwali – Laxmi Pujan – October 21, Tuesday

Diwali – Balipratipada – October 22, Wednesday

Prakash Gurpurab – Sri Guru Nanak Dev – November 05, Wednesday

Christmas – December 25, Thursday

Trading in the equity segment typically occurs on all weekdays except Saturdays, Sundays, and declared holidays by the exchanges. Investors should plan their portfolios and trades in advance to account for these upcoming closures.