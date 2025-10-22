Samsung Galaxy XR Launched: First Android XR Headset with Gemini AI

Samsung has officially entered the premium extended reality (XR) headset market with the launch of the Galaxy XR, marking its first device built on the new Android XR platform. Positioned as a direct competitor to Apple’s Vision Pro, the Galaxy XR aims to deliver immersive virtual and mixed reality experiences while leveraging Samsung’s ecosystem and Google’s AI capabilities.

Pricing and Market Position

The Galaxy XR carries a starting price of $1,799, significantly lower than Apple’s Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499. While both devices target tech enthusiasts and early adopters, Samsung’s pricing could make high-end XR more accessible to a broader audience.

Design and Comfort

Weighing approximately 545 grams, the Galaxy XR is lighter than the original Vision Pro (600-650 grams) and the upgraded M5 Vision Pro (over 750 grams). Samsung emphasizes comfort with a thicker head cushion and an adjustable dial strap, while Apple relies on a dual-knit band for weight distribution and breathability. Both companies prioritize ergonomics for prolonged use.

Battery Life

Samsung’s headset offers up to two hours of general use or 2.5 hours of video playback through a detachable 302-gram battery pack. Apple’s Vision Pro provides slightly longer battery performance—2.5 hours for general use and 3 hours for video playback. Both devices allow limited pass-through use while charging.

Display and Visuals

The Galaxy XR features two 4K Micro-OLED displays with over 29 million combined pixels and a pixel density of roughly 4,023 PPI, surpassing the Vision Pro’s 23 million pixels at 3,386 PPI. Apple, however, offers a higher refresh rate of 120Hz compared to Samsung’s 90Hz, delivering smoother motion. Both devices are designed to provide vivid colors and brightness suitable for immersive experiences.

Software and Applications

Samsung’s Galaxy XR runs on Android XR, integrating Google’s Gemini AI assistant for context-aware interactions. Users can access reimagined Google apps such as YouTube, Google Maps with immersive 3D navigation, and Google Photos in 3D. Creative applications like Adobe’s Project Pulsar and TopHatch’s sketching app Concepts further expand productivity and creativity options.

Apple’s Vision Pro operates on visionOS and leverages the Apple ecosystem with native apps optimized for spatial computing, hand and eye gesture control, and integrated AI via Siri and Apple Intelligence. Both platforms support natural interactions through voice, gestures, and eye movement.

Tracking and Interaction

Both devices offer inside-out tracking, eye tracking, and iris scanning for authentication. Samsung also includes facial tracking for expressive avatars, while Apple emphasizes photorealistic “Personas” for video calls. External cameras and AI-assisted controls enhance navigation and interactivity across applications.

Availability

The Galaxy XR is available from Samsung.com and Samsung Experience Stores in the US and Korea, priced at $1,799 or $149 per month. Samsung is also offering an Explorer Pack with a suite of apps and services, including Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, NBA League Pass, and more.

With the Galaxy XR, Samsung introduces the first headset built on Android XR, promising an expansive, AI-powered XR experience that bridges productivity, entertainment, and creativity, while challenging Apple’s Vision Pro in the high-end headset market.