Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Silver Price Surge in July

Renowned personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki has once again stirred the investor community with his latest prediction—this time about silver. Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Rich Dad Poor Dad author forecasted a major surge in silver prices this July, calling it the “best asymmetric buy” available right now.

“Silver is the best asymmetric investment today. That means low downside risk and high potential reward. Silver prices will explode in July,” Kiyosaki wrote, emphasizing its high reward-to-risk potential.

He further added that silver is still affordable for the average investor—"Everyone can afford to buy silver today... but maybe not tomorrow," he warned.

Highlighting a key lesson for his followers, Kiyosaki reminded them: “You make your profit when you buy, not when you sell.” His message urges investors to act now before the market shifts.

Kiyosaki’s remarks come at a time when silver prices are already showing upward momentum. His prediction has added fuel to the ongoing bullish sentiment around the white metal. Market analysts tracking the precious metals sector echo similar views, with many expecting silver’s rally to extend into the coming months.

As global economic uncertainty continues and investors seek safer assets, silver is once again emerging as a strong contender. Kiyosaki’s endorsement could further accelerate interest among retail and institutional investors alike.

Will July bring the silver boom he predicts? All eyes are now on the market.