Reliance Retail–Kelvinator Merger: The ‘Coolest One’ Makes a Nostalgic Comeback

In a strategic move set to reshape India’s consumer durables market, Reliance Retail has acquired Kelvinator, a legacy brand synonymous with home refrigeration and innovation for over a century. The acquisition underscores Reliance Retail’s ambition to not only expand its footprint in the premium home appliances segment but also redefine the consumer experience through scale, technology, and accessibility.

While the official transaction value was not disclosed in the media release, industry analysts estimate Kelvinator’s valuation to be in the range of ₹1,200–1,500 crore during the company’s peak.

In contrast, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, reported a consolidated turnover of ₹3,30,870 crore and an EBITDA of ₹25,053 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025—making it one of the most valuable retail enterprises in Asia.

A Vision Rooted in Accessibility and Innovation

By combining Kelvinator’s innovation-driven legacy with Reliance’s expansive omni-channel retail network, the company aims to unlock long-term growth opportunities, particularly in the fast-growing market for premium home appliances.

“Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready,” said Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, RRVL.

“The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers.”

The move is expected to deliver significant consumer value and synergy by ensuring that globally benchmarked appliances—built on cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and exceptional quality—are available across Indian households.

Kelvinator’s Comeback: From Legacy to Leadership

Kelvinator, which pioneered electric refrigeration globally and became a household name in India during the 1970s and 80s with its tagline “The Coolest One,” has seen fluctuating brand presence in recent decades. The acquisition by Reliance Retail is poised to revitalize Kelvinator’s market position by integrating it into a robust retail ecosystem backed by scale, logistics, and digital infrastructure.

Reliance Retail intends to leverage Kelvinator’s trusted reputation while upgrading its offerings with modern design, smart features, and energy-efficient technologies, appealing to a new generation of aspirational Indian consumers.

About the Companies:

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL): A subsidiary of Reliance Industries, RRVL is India’s largest and fastest-growing retailer, ranked in the global top 100 by Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023. It partners with over 3 million merchants and operates across fashion, grocery, pharma, and electronics sectors.

Kelvinator: Founded in the early 20th century, Kelvinator is a pioneer in electric refrigeration. Though its visibility in India declined in recent years, its brand equity remains strong, particularly in legacy households and among older consumers.