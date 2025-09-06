Realme 15 Review 2025: Battery, Display, Camera & Performance

Realme’s latest offering, the Realme 15, has been making waves with its impressive specs, and after a month of hands-on use, it largely lives up to the hype. Designed to cater to gamers, binge-watchers, and social media users alike, the phone offers more than just high-end hardware, though it isn’t without minor flaws.

Realme 15 Design and Build

Out of the box, the Realme 15 impresses with its sleek and lightweight design. Despite housing a massive 7,000mAh battery, the phone measures just 7.7mm in thickness and weighs 187 grams, making it surprisingly comfortable to hold. The Velvet Green variant, with a velvet-textured back, adds both grip and style. The phone also features curved edges and nearly bezel-less display, giving an immersive viewing experience. A new addition, the Pulse Light, glows for notifications, GT mode, and camera usage, while a third decorative camera ring offers visual flair, though no functional benefit.

Realme 15 Display and Viewing Experience

The Realme 15 sports a 6.8-inch curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and fluid animations. With peak brightness of 6500 nits, visibility under sunlight is excellent. Gamers will appreciate the 2500Hz touch sampling rate and 4608Hz PWM dimming, which ensure responsive gameplay and reduced eye strain during extended night-time use.

Realme 15 Performance and Software

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset, paired with UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB RAM (expandable with 14GB dynamic RAM), the Realme 15 delivers smooth daily performance. Benchmarks show it falls behind devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 5 in raw power, but it handles everyday tasks efficiently and supports 90fps gaming. Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, adds refined usability, while AI Edit Genie enhances photography with on-device AI editing tools.

Realme 15 Battery

The phone’s 7,000mAh battery is a standout feature, easily supporting a full day of intensive use. In tests, 45 minutes of gaming consumed only 7%, while Netflix and Google Maps usage remained minimal. The included 80W charger can take the phone from 0 to 100% in just 57 minutes.

Realme 15 Camera Performance

Realme 15 features a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Daylight photos are sharp, detailed, and naturally colored. The ultrawide lens retains good detail and accurate colors, delivering impressive photography for its segment.

Verdict

With a large battery, vibrant display, AI-enhanced camera features, and sleek design, the Realme 15 offers strong value for everyday users. While it isn’t the top performer in benchmarks, its balance of features and usability makes it a compelling choice in the mid-range segment.