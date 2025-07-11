Priya Nair Is HUL’s First Woman CEO in 92 Years — Details on Her Role, Salary & Family

Shares of Hindustan Unilever jumped over 4% in trade on Friday — a day after the consumer goods maker named Priya Nair as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Currently serving as the President of Unilever’s Beauty and Wellbeing division, Priya Nair will replace Rohit Jawa after he steps down as the company’s CEO on July 31.

First Female CEO at Hindustan Unilever

With a history of 92 years, this is the first time Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed a woman as its CEO. Priya Nair will take charge as the company’s chief executive on August 1 and will also join the HUL Board.

Priya Nair – Career Graph

In her 30-year career at HUL, Priya Nair has donned several hats. She has served as General Manager of Customer Development for HUL’s western region, and later as Executive Director and CCVP for Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care in South Asia. The 53-year-old also served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty and Wellbeing in 2022 and was elevated to President of the division in 2023.

Her humble beginnings date back to 1995 when she started working in consumer insights and brand management for key brands like Dove, Rin, and Comfort. She rose through the ranks to lead marketing for the laundry category and eventually managed a diverse portfolio, including oral care, deodorants, and customer development.

Salary

According to HUL’s annexure to the Report of the Board of Directors, Priya Nair’s gross remuneration for the year ending March 31, 2022, was over ₹8.3 crore. Her net salary drawn was ₹4.50 crore. At the time, she was serving as Executive Director and EVP for Beauty and Personal Care.

Academic Background

An MBA graduate in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Priya Nair holds a B.Com degree in Accounts and Statistics from Sydenham College, Mumbai. She has also completed a management program at Harvard Business School.

Family Life

Priya Nair is married to Manmohan, an entrepreneur. The couple have a 13-year-old daughter, Mehak.