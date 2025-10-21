October 22, 2025 Stock Market Holiday for Diwali Balipratipada

The Indian stock market will see a trading holiday on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, when the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed for the day. The markets will be closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada, a popular festival that is celebrated in some states in India, specifically in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Significance of Diwali Balipratipada

Diwali Balipratipada, or Bali Padyami or Bali Pratipada, is the day when Lord Vishnu triumphed over King Bali. Diwali Balipratipada is a significant day for Hindus, and many of the industries and financial companies keep their shutters closed on this day.

Effect on Trading

The stock market holiday holds that investors and traders won't be able to purchase or sell securities on October 22, 2025. Nevertheless, normal trading operations will resume at the exchanges on Thursday, 23rd October, 2025.

Muhurat Trading on Diwali

It should be pointed out that October 22 is a holiday for trading, and October 21, 2025, was also made a trading holiday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. A special one-hour Muhurat Trading was, however, conducted on October 21, 2025, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, following a 15-minute pre-opening session.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

NSE and BSE usually release their holiday calendar for the entire year at the start of every year, closing in sync with all important national and religious festivals. A few stock market holidays in 2025 are Mahashivratri, Holi, Id-Ul-Fitr, Shri Mahavir Jayanti, and Christmas, to name a few.

Conclusion

The October 22, 2025, stock market holiday is a welcome reprieve for traders and investors to commemorate Diwali Balipratipada with their loved ones. The exchanges will return to regular business on October 23, 2025, and traders can look forward to a hectic session after the holiday.

Also read: October 21, 2025 School Holiday: Check State-Wise List Here