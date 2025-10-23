Hotstar Live Streaming Offer: Watch India vs Australia with Jio Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio has announced exciting festive benefits for its customers this Diwali. Under the Reliance Jio Diwali 2025 Offer, the telecom giant is offering a range of exclusive rewards and bundled services on select prepaid plans.

What’s Included in the Offer

Jio users can now enjoy unlimited voice calls, daily 5G data, and access to popular OTT platforms like JioCinema and JioHotstar, along with a JioHome trial. In addition, eligible users will receive Jio Gold Credit, which can be used within the Jio Rewards ecosystem.

These special festive offers are available on both the MyJio app and the official Jio website, under the label “Festival Offer: Gold + Home Trial.” The offer applies to a variety of prepaid plans, including both short-term and long-term validity options, and is open to new and existing Jio prepaid customers.

Jio Hotstar Diwali 2025 Offer Plans

₹349 Plan : 28 days validity with 2GB data per day. Includes Jio Gold bonus, JioHome trial, and bundled OTT subscriptions.

: 28 days validity with 2GB data per day. Includes Jio Gold bonus, JioHome trial, and bundled OTT subscriptions. ₹899 Plan: 90 days validity with 2GB data per day, plus an extra 20GB of data.

90 days validity with 2GB data per day, plus an extra 20GB of data. ₹999 Plan : 98 days validity with 2GB data per day, Jio Gold bonus, JioHome trial, and OTT access.

: 98 days validity with 2GB data per day, Jio Gold bonus, JioHome trial, and OTT access. ₹3,599 Plan: Annual plan with 365 days validity and 2.5GB data per day.

Annual plan with 365 days validity and 2.5GB data per day. ₹100 Add-on Pack: 30 days validity with 5GB of non-daily data (does not affect base plan validity).

Why It Matters

Jio’s Diwali 2025 festive offer aims to give customers more value through enhanced data benefits, entertainment options, and exclusive rewards, making the festive season even more enjoyable for users across India.