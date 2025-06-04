HDFC Credit Card Users Take Note: Airport Lounge Access Curtailed, New Fees Incoming

In a move aimed at recalibrating credit card benefits to better align with spending behavior, HDFC Bank has announced updated terms and conditions for its credit card customers.

India’s largest private sector lender will discontinue direct swipe access to domestic airport lounges for Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus credit card holders starting June 10, 2025.

Instead of walk-in access, the cards will now offer lounge vouchers based on quarterly spending. This change reflects a broader trend among banks reassessing reward models and curtailing benefits amid rising costs and regulatory pressures.

Moreover, the bank will introduce additional charges across several categories, including rent payments, wallet reloads, and online gaming, effective July 1.

New Charges Effective July 1

HDFC Bank will levy a 1% fee on rent payments, capped at ₹4,999 per month. A 1% fee will also apply to wallet reloads for amounts exceeding ₹10,000. However, PayZapp, HDFC’s in-house wallet app, will be exempt from this fee—signaling the bank’s intent to encourage usage within its own ecosystem.

A 1% fee will also apply to online gaming transactions beyond ₹10,000 per month, similarly capped at ₹4,999.

Additionally, the bank has announced new limits on reward points for insurance transactions. Beginning July, reward points will be capped at:

10,000 points on Infinia and Infinia Metal Edition cards

5,000 points on Diners Black, H.O.G Diners Club, and BizBlack Metal

2,000 points on all other eligible cards

Interestingly, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card is exempt from these caps, indicating the bank's continued focus on maintaining benefits for premium, co-branded cards targeted at international travellers.

According to HDFC’s existing terms: “From December 20, 2019, a maximum of ₹5,000 (for some cards) and ₹2,000 (for other cards) reward points were available per day on insurance transactions. This rule remains in effect until June 30, 2025.”