Gold Rate Today May 29: Gold Prices Drop Slightly

Gold prices saw a slight drop today in Hyderabad, offering some relief to buyers. The rate of 24-carat gold fell by ₹440 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold dropped by ₹400 per 10 grams. Silver prices also decreased by ₹100 per kg.

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 29, 2025)

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹97,040

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹88,950

Silver Price Today in Hyderabad:

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,10,900



These prices are almost the same across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as per market reports.

Traders mention that gold prices often fluctuate due to changes in international gold rates, currency exchange values, and demand during wedding or festive seasons. Today's decline is mainly influenced by a drop in global market trends and a strengthening of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

Buyers are advised to track daily changes if planning to make bulk purchases or long-term investments in precious metals.