Gold and Silver Prices Drop Today, March 4: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Mar 04, 2026, 10:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices fell across major Indian cities on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, despite strong global cues earlier in the week. According to market data, bullion rates eased amid profit-booking, currency strength, and mixed demand ahead of the Holi festival weekend.

In retail markets, gold prices (24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat) declined slightly from recent levels. Silver also traded lower in most cities, with prices around ₹294.90 per gram (or about ₹2,94,900 per kilogram). The fall reflects short-term market adjustments after prices had climbed in recent sessions due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and safe-haven demand.

Traders noted that while global bullion trends remain supportive, local selling pressure and seasonal factors contributed to today’s dip in metal prices.

Gold and Silver Price List on March 4, 2026:

Gold Prices Today, March 4, 2026:

24-Carat Gold - Per Gram

  • Delhi – ₹16,776
  • Noida – ₹16,776
  • Hyderabad - ₹16,762 
  • Mumbai – ₹16,761
  • Kolkata – ₹16,761
  • Chennai – ₹16,870
  • Bengaluru – ₹16,761

22-Carat Gold

  • Delhi – ₹15,379
  • Noida – ₹15,379
  • Hyderabad - ₹15,365
  • Mumbai – ₹15,364
  • Kolkata – ₹15,364
  • Chennai – ₹15,464
  • Bengaluru – ₹15,364

18-Carat Gold

All major cities – Approx. ₹12,752 per gram

Silver Prices Today, March 4, 2026 — Per Kilogram

  • Delhi – ₹2,94,900
  • Noida – ₹2,94,900
  • Mumbai – ₹2,94,900
  • Hyderabad: ₹3,14,900
  • Kolkata – ₹2,94,900
  • Chennai – ₹3,14,900
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,94,900

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