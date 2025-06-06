Flipkart to Offer Direct Loans After Receiving NBFC License from RBI

In a major move, e-commerce giant Flipkart has received a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sources confirm that the license was granted in March 2025. While Flipkart has acknowledged the development, it has chosen not to share further details at this stage.

With the NBFC license in hand, Flipkart is now authorised to extend credit and offer digital loans directly to its customers. This strategic step is expected to significantly boost its presence in the fintech space.

Walmart, the American retail behemoth, currently holds an 80% stake in Flipkart. The company is also reportedly preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and has announced plans to shift its holding company’s base from Singapore to India—a move that aligns with its growing focus on the Indian market.

The new NBFC status opens up fresh opportunities for Flipkart to launch innovative financial products and enhance its customer engagement. As India’s digital commerce ecosystem continues to expand rapidly, this development is expected to give Flipkart a competitive edge by offering integrated e-commerce and financial services under one umbrella.