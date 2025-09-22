Diwali Muhurat 2025 on October 21: NSE Special Trading Timings Announced

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced a special Diwali Muhurat trading session, scheduled for October 21, as per a circular released by the bourse on Monday. This annual festive session provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in trading during the auspicious Diwali period.

According to the NSE circular, the Diwali Muhurat trading session will begin at 1:45 pm and continue for one hour, concluding at 2:45 pm. In addition, the exchange has set the trading modification end time at 2:55 pm, allowing for any final adjustments to trades executed during the session.

The circular emphasized that all trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session will result in settlement obligations, similar to regular trading days. This special session is considered highly symbolic, with many investors choosing to buy stocks as a gesture of prosperity and good luck for the coming financial year.

NSE’s Diwali Muhurat session is part of a long-standing tradition in Indian stock markets, reflecting the cultural significance of the festival of lights. Market participants often consider this session an auspicious occasion for investing in equities, with trading volumes usually witnessing a festive surge.

Investors planning to participate are advised to complete all necessary formalities and be aware of the settlement obligations associated with trades executed during this special session.