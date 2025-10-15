Diwali 2025: Muhurat Trading Date, Timings, and What Investors Should Know

The countdown to Diwali 2025 is on, and stock market enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on Muhurat trading, the special one-hour session held every year on the festival day. This unique trading event is eagerly awaited by investors as it marks the start of the new financial year according to the Hindu lunar calendar (Samvat).

Muhurat Trading 2025 Date and Timings

For 2025, Muhurat trading will be held on Tuesday, October 21. Notably, after several years, the session will shift from the evening to the afternoon.

Pre-open session: 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM

Main trading session: 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM

Post-close modification: Up to 2:55 PM

NSE and BSE Closed for Diwali and Balipratipada

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) and again on October 22 for Balipratipada.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is a special one-hour trading session conducted annually on Diwali. The term “muhurat” refers to an auspicious time in the Hindu calendar, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Trades executed during Muhurat trading are real transactions, settled under normal market rules, but the session is symbolic and festive in nature.

History of Muhurat Trading

The tradition of Muhurat trading began in 1957, when the BSE introduced it alongside Chopda Pujan, the ritual of opening new account books during Diwali. Long before modern stock exchanges existed, business families in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra considered Diwali the start of a new financial year.

When modern stock markets replaced traditional trading floors, this custom was preserved. The NSE later adopted the practice, ensuring the ritual continued in the age of digital terminals and tickers.

What Happens During Muhurat Trading?

Although brief, the session follows a structured schedule:

Pre-open phase

One-hour trading window

Post-close modification period

Investors typically focus on large-cap or fundamentally strong stocks, avoiding speculative trades. Many brokerage platforms waive brokerage charges during this session as a goodwill gesture. The trading environment, whether on the floor or online, is festive and celebratory.

Who Can Participate in Muhurat Trading?

Anyone can take part, but reasons vary:

New investors: View it as a lucky entry point for their first buy order.

Long-term investors: Add to existing holdings as a mark of continuity.

Brokers: Strengthen client relations, often gifting sweets and waiving fees.

Muhurat trading is not for high-frequency or complex trades. It’s about participating in a symbolic, auspicious gesture to mark financial beginnings.