Ather Energy Unveils EL Platform, Previews EL01 Family Scooter Prototype

Ather Energy, one of India’s electric two-wheeler makers, has taken a bold step toward expanding its product range with the unveiling of a brand-new EL (Enlightened) platform and its first prototype, the EL01 concept scooter. The announcement was made during the company’s flagship annual event, Ather Community Day 2025.

What’s New in the EL Platform?

Unlike the existing architecture underpinning the Ather 450 series and Rizta scooters, the EL platform is a unibody steel frame designed for modularity and efficiency. Key features include:

Battery packs ranging from 2 kWh to 5 kWh, housed neatly under the floorboard.

A simplified chassis with fewer parts, helping lower manufacturing costs.

A flexible design that can spawn multiple models, from family scooters to sporty and maxi-style EVs.

The EL01 Concept – Built for Families

The first scooter born out of this new platform, the EL01, targets family users. It comes equipped with:

All-LED lighting system

Large under-seat storage that fits two helmets

Spacious floorboard and 14-inch wheels

A patented AC-DC charging module with an integrated on-board charging wire

Production & Launch Plans

Ather confirmed that scooters based on the EL platform will sit below the Rizta series as more affordable, entry-level options. The company aims to roll out the first mass-production model by the festive season of 2026, manufactured at its new plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

Focus on Affordability & Service

Beyond cost-effective manufacturing, Ather is also prioritizing lower running and maintenance costs. The EL scooters will feature newly developed brakes that reduce pad wear. Service time at Ather’s authorized centers is also expected to drop by half, with reduced charges for customers.

Future Roadmap

While the EL01 is positioned as a practical family EV, teaser visuals revealed that Ather is also preparing a sporty scooter and a maxi-scooter under the same architecture – signaling an ambitious diversification strategy.