Bulldozer action continues against encroachments in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal, Jan 11 (IANS) The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has intensified its drive to reclaim and preserve the region's historical and cultural heritage. As part of this ongoing initiative, illegal encroachments near the Pap Mochan Tirtha area were cleared on Saturday in a concerted operation involving multiple departments.

The operation, spearheaded by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, targeted encroachments at the Pap Mochan Tirtha and Holika Dahan Sthal located in Tiwari Sarai on Bahjoi Road under the jurisdiction of Sadar Kotwali. Along with municipal and revenue officials, the team utilised heavy machinery, including JCBs, to remove unauthorised structures.

Several illegal shops and makeshift structures that had mushroomed around the sacred sites were demolished during the action. The municipality team played a crucial role in clearing the area, ensuring that encroachments do not hinder the sanctity and accessibility of these religious landmarks.

Commenting on the operation, SDM Vandana Mishra stated: “Encroachments on the Holika Dahan site behind this pilgrimage area have been removed. Strict legal action will follow against those who have illegally occupied these lands.”

The crackdown came after an inspection on Friday by District Magistrate (DM) Dr Rajendra Pensia and Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnan Vishnoi, who identified several illegal structures and issued directives for their immediate removal.

The DM underlined the importance of protecting the district's heritage through sustained and decisive measures.

In addition to the Pap Mochan Tirtha, the administration also removed encroachments near the Munni Mata Temple in Tiwari Sarai. Bamboo barricades and temporary structures were dismantled. Some residents requested additional time to vacate, but the demolition proceeded as planned, with many voluntarily removing their belongings to avoid damage.

To further bolster the preservation efforts, the DM announced plans to map significant heritage sites across Sambhal; install proper signage to enhance accessibility and awareness for devotees and tourists; and promote the district’s rich historical and cultural legacy through targeted initiatives.

The administration has emphasised that reclaiming religious and historical sites from encroachment is crucial for preserving the spiritual and cultural identity of the region.

