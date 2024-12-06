Bulgaria busts migrant smuggling network

Sofia, Dec 6 (IANS) Bulgarian authorities have dismantled an organised crime group involved in smuggling illegal migrants from Asia and North Africa to Western Europe, arresting five suspects.

The operation took place on Tuesday in Sofia, leading to the arrest of three Syrian citizens.

Two additional members of the group, also Syrian nationals, were subsequently identified and apprehended, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the operation, authorities confiscated phones, SIM cards, vehicle documents, and detailed notes related to the organisation and payment of illegal migrant groups. Witnesses, including Bulgarian and foreign nationals, were also interrogated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the group arranged transportation using trucks and vans to move migrants from the Black Sea city of Burgas, located 75 km north of the Turkish border, to Sofia.

The group further facilitated housing for the migrants in Sofia and organised their subsequent trafficking to Western Europe, the ministry stated.

