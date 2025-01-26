Build a place where all can live with dignity, peace, prosperity: Mizoram Governor

Aizawl, Jan 26 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Sunday called upon the people of Mizoram to build a place where all can live with dignity, peace, prosperity and happiness. Unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day's main function at Assam Rifles ground, the Governor acknowledged the efforts of various security agencies in curbing illegal cross-border activities, including smuggling, drug trafficking and arms trading.

He emphasised the importance of collective action by the government, non-governmental organisations, churches and communities in tackling illegal activities and social issues.

Along with the rest of the nation, Mizoram celebrated the 76th Republic Day across the state with great zeal and fervour. In Aizawl City, the state capital where the biggest celebration was held, the Governor unfurled the National Flag and returned the salute accorded to the National Flag by the 23 parade contingents.

On this occasion, the Governor highlighted several significant achievements and initiatives of the government.

He mentioned that under the government's flagship programme 'Bana Kaih (Hand Holding) Scheme', efforts are being made to promote entrepreneurs and farmers through a series of targeted programmes while contributing to the realisation of Vikshit Bharat at 2047. Under this scheme, progress partners would be provided loans from partner banks -- SBI, Mizoram Rural Bank and Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank -- for which collaboration agreements have already been signed and the government would serve as a guarantor, he added.

Singh also mentioned that the scheme includes the Chief Minister’s Special Category Scheme, which provides financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh. The Governor reiterated the government’s plan to implement Minimum Support Price (MSP) for four key crops -- Ginger, Turmeric, Broom and Mizo Bird-eye chilli.

Key infrastructure developments, mentioned in the Governor's speech also included the Public Works Department's completion of 194 km of road construction, 264 km of blacktopping and 98 km of high-strength concrete roads within the year. In the education sector, new developments include the construction of 14 school buildings, 35 classrooms, 43 toilet blocks and renovation works at 18 schools. Measures are also being taken to address teacher shortages and a state-owned University is being planned in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the Governor said.

He also highlighted technological advancements, such as the launch of an online land record management system.

Meanwhile, initiatives to boost agriculture and livestock sectors include the construction of a new animal feed plant in Lengpui, an edible oil processing plant in Falkawn, three new fish hatcheries and 148 hectares of new ponds in all the districts.

On this year's Republic Day, the Governor presented awards to outstanding personnel from the Police, Excise and Narcotics, Fire and Emergency Services departments and also under state-level cleanliness competitions.

