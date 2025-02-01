Budget a political document, against federalism: Vijayan Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (IANS) Coming down heavily on the Union Budget, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed it as nothing but a political document and against federalism.

“This budget is a political document and is against federalism. The budget has been announced keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in mind. This budget will fuel inflation, unemployment, and poverty,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that the crucial sectors like agriculture and industry have not been considered with seriousness while the cutting subsidies in the agrarian sector continue unabated.

“The MGNREGA which was a succour to the poor and marginalised doesn’t find a place in the budget either,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that for the state of Kerala, the budget has been a completely disappointing one.

“We had requested a special package for Rs 24,000 crore besides a special Wayanad landslide package. Considering the national importance of the Vizhinjam Port, we had requested support for it as well. However, none of these has been considered. The Union government has also not given anything on the much-awaited AIIMS centre, railway coach factory and a few other similar projects,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that when Rs 25 lakh crores was set aside for states, Kerala did not even get Rs 40,000 crores.

“Kerala is being penalised for its gains in the education and other sectors. It is said that our state does not need more as we are already ahead in many sectors. But there are some areas where Kerala is still lagging behind. But we get no support from the Union government to further uplift these sectors,” he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Kerala has been demanding higher minimum support prices for rubber, paddy and coconut but these demands have also not been taken into consideration while the rubber import is continuing.

“Kerala has been sidelined badly in this budget which is unacceptable to us,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.