Budget aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate Bihar cricket, says BCA chief Rakesh Tiwari

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has termed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement, in the Union Budget, for developing sports infrastructure in Bihar, as a historic moment for the entire sporting community of Bihar. BCA president Tiwari expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Finance Minister and said it is a crucial step towards nurturing the immense sporting talent in Bihar.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Finance Minister for the significant investment announced in the sports infrastructure in the Budget 2024. This is a historic moment for the entire sports community of our state," said Rakesh Tiwari.

"The development of new sports facilities is not only a matter of pride but also a crucial step towards nurturing the immense talent in Bihar. The advanced infrastructure will provide our athletes with the necessary resources for training, competition, and excelling at national and international levels. This initiative will undoubtedly foster a vibrant sports culture in our state," he added.

The Budget 2024 unveiled several significant initiatives for Bihar, aimed at transforming the state into a key driver of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). The finance minister announced plans to establish new airports, and medical colleges, and develop sports infrastructure within the state. The BCA president emphasized the importance of these developments for cricket players in Bihar, noting that the new facilities will offer better training grounds, modern amenities, and high-quality infrastructure.

"Specifically for cricket, these improvements are extremely vital. Our players will now have access to better training grounds, modern amenities, and high-quality facilities, essential for their growth and progress. This announcement aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate Bihar cricket to new heights and to prepare world-class cricketers," said Tiwari.

"On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I reiterate our commitment to supporting this initiative and working with the government to realize these plans," he added.

