Budget 2024: What Karnal residents expect from FM Sitharaman

Karnal, July 22(IANS) With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Union Budget for FY 24-25 on Tuesday, the people of Karnal in Haryana have high expectations from the PM Modi-led government.

Sardar Parmindar Singh, a trader from Karnal, said, "As a trader, I want to request the government to provide security and safety to our community. Right now, there is no protection for the traders. If something happens, there is no support from the government. On the other hand, there is no relief for health and education for the trading community from the government."

Pratikool Pannu from Karnal believes that the government will present the Budget in favour of middle-class families and the poor.

He also hopes that in this Budget, the government will consider the common people and not just the rich.

Another local, Gurmeet Singh, said, "Our request to the Finance Minister is to reduce inflation, which is increasing by the day. Also, the education system should be improved to help children progress in their studies. Today, education has become so expensive that middle-class parents are not able to bear the expenses. The government should check yearly fee hikes by the schools and colleges."

Jagdeep Singh Okhal, a farmer from Karnal, said that in the last 10 years, the government has not fulfilled the promises made to the agricultural community.

"Issues like price guarantee law, implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations, and loan waivers have not been addressed. We hope the government will present a Budget that considers farmers and labourers. The government should also work on reducing inflation and focus on lowering taxes," Okhal said.

