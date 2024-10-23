BTS video from ‘Gladiator II’ shows transformation of actors into ancient warriors

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of the ‘Gladiator II’ unveiled a BTS video from the making of the film recently. The video offers an in-depth look at the actors’ physical and mental transformations to become ancient warriors.

The video showcases the demanding training regimen, including intense fight choreography and mastering historical weaponry, ensuring an authentic representation of gladiatorial combat. In the video, the cast can also be seen sharing insights into their gruelling preparation, emphasising the critical roles of endurance, discipline, and precision in capturing the raw intensity of the Roman arena.

The film’s director reflects on the training process as he says, “I put these guys through hell; there was a lot of physical training,” while Paul Mescal underscores the focus on physicality for this project. Pedro Pascal adds, “I had some training with swords before, but nothing like this”.

Earlier, the makers had released character posters from the movie. The posters feature the film’s illustrious starcast including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger, as they offer a peek into the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 classic starring Russell Crowe.

The posters reveal the gritty atmosphere of the Roman Empire. Paul Mescal, portraying Lucius, stands in a powerful gladiatorial pose, wearing traditional armour with straps crossing his bare chest. Pedro Pascal’s poster shows General Acacius with a brooding expression, while Denzel Washington exudes authority as Macrinus, one of the most eagerly awaited characters.

Other posters include Joseph Quinn, who adopts a blonde look as Emperor Geta, and Connie Nielsen, returning as Lucius’ mother, Lucilla. Fred Hechinger portrays Emperor Caracalla, with a youthful yet intense gaze.

‘Gladiator II’ is set to debut in theatres on November 15.

