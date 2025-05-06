BSE reports 364 pc jump in profits, announces Rs 23 dividend per share

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday reported a 364 per cent rise in profits to Rs 493.04 crore for the January to March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 106.16 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The BSE also saw an increase in its revenue from core operations, which grew by 75 per cent to Rs 847 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 484 crore in the same quarter a year ago, as per the company’s consolidated financial statements.

Along with the financial results, the BSE also announced a final dividend of Rs 23 per share for its shareholders.

This includes a special dividend of Rs 5 per share to mark the 150th anniversary of the company, and a regular dividend of Rs 18 per share. Both dividends are for shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

The company stated that the dividend proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 20th Annual General Meeting.

“The ‘Record Date’ to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend is Wednesday, May 14. "BSE plans to complete the dividend payment on or before Thursday, September 18,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Earlier on June 14, the BSE had already issued a Rs 15 per share dividend. The latest announcement brings the total dividend for the year to Rs 38 per share.

Despite the strong financial performance and dividend news, BSE shares closed 3.15 per cent lower on Tuesday at Rs 6,250, down from Rs 6,453.50 in the previous trading session.

Over the last five years, BSE shares have delivered a staggering return of over 4,785 per cent to investors.

In just the past year, the stock has given a return of 119 per cent -- reflecting strong investor confidence and consistent performance.

