Bruce Springsteen lauds Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal of him in biopic

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Music legend Bruce Springsteen has heaped praise on actor Jeremy Allen White‘s portrayal of him in the upcoming biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'.

The 33-year-old actor portrays the 75-year-old rocker in the new movie, which tells the story of Springsteen making his hit 1982 album 'Nebraska' and while he admitted it was "a little (weird) at first" seeing someone else playing him, Bruce was full of praise for Jeremy, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, he said, "You get over that pretty quickly. And Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise and he’s just done a great job. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there. He sings very well. And Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, there’s just a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully so, it’s very exciting”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jeremy previously revealed what he had in common with Bruce and how he had prepared for the role.

He told GQ, "Bruce Springsteen is, I mean this in the very best way—he's a guy. He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy. It was exciting to know going into this thing that we had at least that in common. I'm really lucky that there's sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I've got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing. I'm also really lucky (that) Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I've had some access to him and he's just the greatest guy”.

“Also, there's just so much footage. It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.