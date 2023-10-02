'BRS steering safe in hands of KCR', says KTR

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Telangana’s minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao on Monday said that the steering of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was safe in the hands of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but the steering of the BJP government is not in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the BJP government’s steering has gone into the hands of industrialist Adani. He was reacting to the remarks made by the Prime Minister during his speech at Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar, PM Modi had said that though the government in Telangana is of ‘car’ (BRS symbol), the steering is in the hands of someone else.

“He said BRS steering is in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi. I want to tell him that BRS steering is safe in the hands of CM KCR. There is no problem. The steering of MIM and Hyderabad Parliament constituency is totally in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi,” KTR said while speaking at a ceremony to lay foundation stone for an IT tower in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area in the presence of Hyderabad MP.

KTR alleged that BJP's steering was in the hands of Adani and not in the hands of the Prime Minister.

Stating that Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country at Rs 3.17 lakh, he asked the Prime Minister to show one state which is doing better than Telangana.

KTR said that Telangana with development, peace and communal harmony was a shining example for the rest of the country.

“There is no mob lynching or any incident discrimination in the name of religion in Telangana,” the BRS leader said.

The minister said the IT tower named iTEK Nucleus will be completed in 36 months. To be constructed at Rs 700 crore, this will be the first IT building in the old city of Hyderabad.

He promised to bring a leading company as anchor for this facility. He said he would talk to Microsoft, Deloitte, Amazon and other major companies to invite them to set up their operations here. He also offered to take a delegation to the US and the Middle East to invite companies to set up their units.

Coming up in an area of about 11 acres, the21-storey tower will have office space of 15 lakh square feet. The IT space will be 5.5 lakh square feet, the remaining will be for non-IT. KTR said that 20,000 to 25,000 youth will get jobs in this facility.

He also promised to build a skywalk connecting the IT tower with the Metro Station.

Claiming that Telangana has become a prosperous state during the last nine years, he said for the last two years Hyderabad surpassedBengaluru in creating technology jobs. “While last year Hyderabad created33 per cent of all technology jobs in the country, this year it will go up to 44 per cent,” he said.

KTR said the IT tower was being developed as part of the state government’s policy to disperse IT sector outside HiITEC City and Gachibowli clusters. Similar facilities have already come up in Uppal andKompally areas of the city.

Asaduddin Owaisi said the foundation stone for the IT tower is an emotional moment for him. He said this would be an answer to those who think negatively about the old city.

Hoping that it will be an iconic building with major companies setting up their operations here, the Hyderabad MP said the old city can compete with any other part of the city.

He pointed out that 8,000 to 10,000 young techies from old city travel to HiITEC City every day

Praising the development vision of KCR and KTR, he appealed to people to once again bring them to power in the state. He advised people to be cautious against designs of the ‘blackmailers and also those who create hatred’.

