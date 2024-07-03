BRS MLA booked under new law after ruckus in ZP meeting

Hyderabad, July 3 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy became the first public representative in Telangana to be booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal code which came into effect on July 1.

One Town Police Station in Karimnagar on Wednesday registered a case against the MLA from Huzurabad constituency for obstructing officials from their duty during the meeting of Karimnagar Zilla Parishad (ZP).

On a complaint by Zilla Parishad CEO Srinivas, police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy under BNS sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and126 (2) (wrongful restraint).

The MLA had staged a protest during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Tuesday demanding the suspension of the District Education Officer (DEO).

The BRS leader along with other ZPTCs sat at the meeting hall door preventing Collector Pamela Sathpathy from leaving the hall. He also had an argument with other members.

Kaushik Reddy was demanding the suspension of DEO V. S. Janardhan Rao for issuing notices to Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) for participating in the Huzurabad constituency-level education meeting organised by him.

The meeting witnessed heated exchanges between the two groups. While one group was led by the BRS MLA another group was led by ZPTC Gikudu Ravinder, who was elected on a BRS ticket but recently switched to the Congress party.

