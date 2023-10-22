Britney Spears in talks with Tamra Davis for potential sequel to her film ‘Crossroads’

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has made many revelations in her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, dropping several bombshells regarding both her work and her personal life. Director Tamra Davis, with whom Britney worked with in the 2002 film ‘Crossroads’ has said that she is in talks with the singer for a potential sequel to the film.

In her memoir, Spears opened up about filming and recalled that she didn’t have a great experience with method acting. She went on to add that after she had wrapped up the movie she was done with acting.

The singer further said that she was not able to be herself while doing the film and it was difficult for her to break character, as per Deadline.

She mentioned in her book: “The experience wasn’t easy for me. My problem wasn’t with anyone involved in the production but with what acting did to my mind. I think I started method acting—only I didn’t know how to break out of my character.

“I really became this other person. Some people do method acting, but they’re usually aware of the fact that they’re doing it. But I didn’t have any separation at all.”

In the movie, Britney Spears starred alongside Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, as they played a group of high school friends who go on a road trip with a guy they meet shortly after graduating.

Describing the prospects of a potential sequel to the teen-comedy film, Davis said: “I’m currently working with Van Toffler, who was the producer on it, and I think he’s been talking to Britney about it, with her management.

She added: “I don’t think she really wants to act so much, but I know Ann (Carli) spoke to Shonda (Rhimes) about something, and Shonda had an idea, so who knows if that will have life.”

For her part, the singer has made clear her disdain for acting where she told People in an earlier interview: “I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore.”

