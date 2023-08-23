Britney Spears is seeking therapy amid bitter divorce

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Singer Britney Spears is reportedly getting therapy amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

She shared that she was a "little shocked" the personal trainer-turned actor filed for a split from her on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences, but her friends say she has a strong support network to keep her going including a counsellor and her heavyweight celebrity lawyer, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"She has the ongoing help of a therapist and has hired divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser," Page Six reported.

"Britney is strong, she's feeling like, 'Woah', like you would in any break-up when you've been with someone for six years, but she's very clear headed. She's not holed up all alone crying."

Another source told the outlet: "I think Britney gets a bad rap, she's a true artist, in the way that she processes things, in the way that she creates. But she's doing incredibly well under the circumstances."

Britney's divorce lawyer Ms. Wasser, 55, charges $1000-an-hour and has represented a string of A-listers over her near 30-year law career including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, Patricia Arquette, Kate Walsh, Johnny Knoxville and Kevin Costner.

News Britney reportedly has the help of a therapist comes after a claim she and Sam are no longer speaking.

Sources told TMZ: "(They have) totally shut down any and all communication with one another, leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything moving forward.Things got really nasty when Sam left their home, and the two haven't spoken since."

Despite apparently stopping communicating with each other, Britney and Sam have both spoken out on social media on their split. Britney broke her silence over the breakdown of her marriage on 18 August, sharing on Instagram she was "a little shocked" Sam had decided to split from her.

She added the collapse of their relationship was "honestly nobody's business," but added: "I couldn't take the pain anymore."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.