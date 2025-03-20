British home secretary calls for stronger measures after chilling homicide case

London, March 20 (IANS) British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called for stronger measures to prevent violence after a 19-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his family and plotting a mass shooting at a local primary school.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cooper said, "This terrible case has exposed deep and long-standing weaknesses in private firearms sales, and we are urgently looking at how we can tighten these controls." She also stressed the "urgent need to examine the very disturbing way some young people are becoming fixated with extreme violent material online and the real dangers to our communities as a result."

Nicholas Prosper killed his mother and two siblings in Luton on September 13, 2024, using a shotgun purchased online with a counterfeit firearm certificate.

He had also planned to kill children at his former primary school, but the plot was foiled by authorities two hours after he murdered his family, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prosper was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 49 years. Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna of Bedfordshire Police described the case as unprecedented, saying: "In my entire policing career, I have never encountered anyone capable of such horrific acts whilst showing no remorse." Khanna added: "I am pleased that this truly evil individual will now be serving a significant proportion of his life behind bars."

Shadow Justice Minister Kieran Mullan announced on social media platform X that he had referred the case to the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme, arguing that "killing three people, including two children, is the gravest of crimes. If we don't give criminals like this Whole Life Orders, what are they for?"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.