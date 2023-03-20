British govt's duty to protect Indian High Commission: Oppn

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Several opposition parties on Monday said that the responsibility of protecting the Indian embassies and High Commission abroad is of the host country and the Indian government must take up the matter diplomatically with these countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, the US etc.

The reaction from the opposition parties comes after the Indian national flag was pulled down by Khalistani supporters in London.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "This can't be allowed and the External Affairs Ministry should take the matter to the host countries to protect the High Commission and embassies."

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, said, "UK government should apologise to India and take action against the miscreants."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) late on Sunday summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in India to lodge its protest after some pro-Khalistani groups allegedly took down the tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "India lodges strong protest with UK", along with a Ministry statement.

Some pro-Khalistani groups staged a protest at the Indian High Commission in London over the Punjab government's crackdown against self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

The MEA, in a statement, said an explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these radical elements to enter the High Commission premises.

"She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention," the statement added.

A statement said it finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

