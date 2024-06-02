'Bridgerton' actress Jessica Madsen reveals she's 'in love with a woman'

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Actress Jessica Madsen, who is known for her work in the shit streaming series 'Bridgerton', has opened up about her identity and her love life.

In a heartfelt post celebrating the start of Pride Month, the actress shared that she belongs to the LGBTQ+ community, reports 'People' magazine.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared some artwork celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a historical photo of a march following the Stonewall Riots and a simple selfie.

In the selfie, she poses in a close-up, wearing a colourful tie-dyed T-shirt, rainbow rhinestones on her face, and a bucket hat reading, “Love Supreme.”

As per ‘People’, Madsen wrote in the caption that she is "in love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it."

Several of her 'Bridgerton' co-stars expressed their support in the comments, including Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, and Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Anthony Bridgerton.

Coughlan, 37, shared several heart emojis, while Bailey, 36, added a series of supportive emojis. Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, wrote, "Love youuuuuu" with a yellow heart emoji. Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, chimed in with, "Go baby girl! Love you." Julia Quinn, the author of the original 'Bridgerton' book series, commented with a collection of rainbow heart emojis.

