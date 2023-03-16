Bride gets over Rs 3 cr gifts in 'mamera' ceremony, video goes viral

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Video and photos of three maternal uncles giving their niece wedding gifts worth over Rs 3 crore in Rajasthan's Nagaur district is going viral on social media.

When the bride's maternal grandfather and uncles reached the venue carrying Rs 80 lakh cash, jewellery, plot papers, tractor for 'mamera' or 'mayra' (a traditional ritual where the maternal uncle of the bride or groom carries gifts for his niece or nephew in their marriage, everyone present there was surprised.

Anushka, daughter of Ghevari Devi and Bhanwarlal Potaliya, had tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday during which

the bride's maternal grandfather Bhanwarlal Garwa, a resident of Burdi village, along with his three sons Harendra, Rameshwar and Rajendra gave the gifts.

Ghevari Devi and her family were overwhelmed with the gesture. However, Bhanwarlal said Ghevari is the only daughter in the family and due to her luck, his three sons have got so much wealth.

