Breshna Khan to play lead in Santosh Sivan’s period drama set in Kashmir

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Breshna Khan, who is known for her work in the Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘Aranyak’, and the streaming shows ‘Escaype Live’, and ‘The Freelancer’, will now be seen in Santosh Sivan's untitled project.

The actress has already shot for her first schedule and will soon be starting the shoot for the next.

The film is a period drama and consists of three acts, Breshna will play the lead in the first act and will continue to have an overarching presence throughout the film.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “It’s a periodic film based 500 years back in Kashmir, directed by Santosh Sivan. The story is divided into three acts and I’m playing one of the leads in the first act who’s going to remain a key characterthroughout the film and appear in flashbacks and dream sequences after the first act."

Breshna further mentioned, “This is something completely different from what I’ve done before, from the way I’m presented by Santosh sir (which is a dream come true) to the genre."

Santosh Sivan is one of the most celebrated Indian cinematographers with 12 National Film Awards, 4 Kerala State Film Awards and 3 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards to his credit.

He has directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Asoka’ and most recently the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Mumbaikar’, and has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

