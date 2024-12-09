Brazil still on alert for storms, floods

Sao Paulo, Dec 9 (IANS) South Brazil's Santa Catarina state remains on alert for heavy storms, which have triggered flooding, landslides, and evacuations in 22 cities, according to the country's civil defence authority.

Joinville, the largest city in the state, has been suffering flooding since Thursday, with the weather service forecasting rain to persist until Tuesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the agency, the municipality of Dionisio Cerqueira has recorded the highest rainfall of 186.4 mm over the past 48 hours, raising serious landslide risks.

The agency warned of potential meteorological events with "moderate to high risk."

A cloud front moving from central South America toward the Atlantic caused the storms in Santa Catarina.

In May and June, storms triggered flooding in the neighboring state of Rio Grande do Sul, resulting in 183 deaths and affecting over 90 per cent of the region.

