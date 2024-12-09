Singapore: 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in residential block

Singapore, Dec 9 (IANS) Fifty people were evacuated following a fire that broke out on Monday morning in a residential block in eastern Singapore, authorities said.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) reported that it was alerted to a fire at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block along Tampines Street at about 6:40 A.M., Xinhua news agency reported.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said that upon their arrival, black smoke was seen emitting from a unit on the 13th floor.

Photos shared by the SCDF showed charred walls in a room and damage to the corridor outside the room. As a precaution, about 50 residents from neighbouring units were evacuated.

Two occupants of the affected unit evacuated before the SCDF's arrival. They were assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished.

Investigations into the cause are underway.

HDB flats are public housing units developed and managed by the HDB, Singapore's public housing authority. Known for their affordability and community-centric design, they are now home to more than 80 per cent of Singapore's population.

