Brass statue of Sarnath Buddha and brocade silk shawl from Varanasi: PM Modi's stunning gifts for Thai royalty

Bangkok, April 4 (IANS) In a stunning representation of Buddhist spirituality and Indian craftsmanship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand a unique brass statue of Sarnath Buddha in 'dhyan mudra' along with a brocade silk shawl from Varanasi during the royal audience on Friday at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

The brass statue of Sarnath Buddha in 'dhyan mudra' is a stunning representation of Buddhist spirituality and Indian craftsmanship, inspired by the Sarnath style. Originating from Bihar, the statue reflects the Gupta and Pala art traditions with its serene expression, intricately detailed robe, and iconic lotus pedestal.

The 'dhyan mudra' posture symbolises deep meditation and inner peace, with the Buddha seated in Padmasana, radiating wisdom and compassion. The Prabhavali (backdrop), adorned with celestial beings and floral motifs, represents divine radiance, transforming the statue into a spiritual mandala. The ornate lotus base, decorated with the Dharmachakra and auspicious symbols, signifies purity and spiritual awakening.

Made of brass, the statue embodies resilience and the eternal nature of Dharma, making it a powerful addition to meditation spaces, monasteries, or homes—serving as a symbol of enlightenment and inner tranquility.

The brocade silk shawl from Uttar Pradesh, particularly from Varanasi (Banaras), which was gifted by PM Modi to the queen of Thailand is a masterpiece of India's rich weaving tradition.

Crafted from the finest silk, it features intricate motifs depicting village life, divine celebrations, and nature, inspired by Indian miniature and Pichwai art.

The shawl's vivid color palette—reds, blues, greens, and yellows—symbolizes joy and auspiciousness, while a broad ornamental border in deep pink, magenta, and gold adds a regal touch. Beyond its visual splendor, the shawl boasts a soft, warm, and luxurious drape, with skilled artisans dedicating weeks of meticulous craftsmanship to create each unique piece.

PM Modi also gifted a Dokra brass peacock boat with tribal rider - a stunning example of traditional Indian metal craft, originating from the tribal communities of Chhattisgarh - to Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Made using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, each piece is handcrafted and unique. The sculpture features a peacock-shaped boat, symbolising grace and cultural imagination, with intricate patterns and colourful lacquer inlays. A tribal rider, calmly rowing, represents the harmony between humans and nature, a central theme in Dokra art.

Crafted in brass, the piece develops a rich patina over time, enhancing its antique charm. Beyond its decorative appeal, this artifact preserves India's tribal heritage, embodying simplicity, creativity, and connection to nature.

During his meeting with former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi gifted a brass Urli with peacock and diya from Andhra Pradesh - a masterpiece of traditional brass craftsmanship, symbolising purity, positivity, and abundance - to the leader. Traditionally used for rituals and festive decorations, this urli is often filled with water, flowers, or floating candles, while the diya (oil lamp) enhances its spiritual significance.

Renowned for its intricate carvings and flawless finishing, the piece reflects Andhra Pradesh's rich metalwork heritage. Its gleaming brass polish adds a regal charm, making it a timeless addition to both traditional and modern interiors.

