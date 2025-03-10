Boy injured in ‘Pushpa 2’ premier stampede still can't recognise family

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) More than three months after he lost his mother and suffered critical injuries in the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of "Pushpa 2", nine-year-old Sritej is neurologically not showing any improvement and is still unable to recognise family members.

The boy still remains hospitalised at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad here.

According to doctors treating him, neurologically, he is not showing any further improvement in sensorium and still is not able to recognise family members or understand simple verbal commands.

According to doctors, he has intermittent dystonia with increased movements to lift the upper torso. He is receiving physiotherapy and rehabilitation support for the same.

"Sritej is maintaining stable vital parameters on his own without any oxygen or ventilatory support. He needed ventilatory assistance for a brief period of 1-2 days in the last month. To optimise his nutrition, he underwent an Endoscopic Gastrostomy procedure 10 days ago wherein he can be nourished directly to his stomach via a wider tube. He is tolerating feeds via the gastrostomy tube well," the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

Revathi, 39, died and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" on December 4, 2024.

Allu Arjun, who was present at the theatre, was booked along with his team and theatre management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The actor was arrested in the case on December 13 and was released on interim bail the next day.

On December 25, Allu Arjun, producers and director of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" announced Rs 2 crore for the family of Revathi.

While Allu Arjun gave Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie, extended an assistance of Rs 50 lakh. The film's director Sukumar also gave Rs 50 lakh to the family.

The actor visited the hospital on January 7 to see the boy and meet his family members.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.