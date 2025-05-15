‘Border 2’ producer Nidhi Dutta shares her challenging journey of ‘trying to conceive’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Producer Nidhi Dutta, who is the daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta, has shared her emotional and challenging journey of trying to conceive (TTC). She spotlighted the silent struggles many women face with infertility and encouraged others not to give up on motherhood.

Nidhi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her pregnancy photo-shoot, where she showcased her blossoming baby bump.

Taking to the caption section, Nidhi, who has bankrolled films such as Paltan, Ghudchadi and Border 2, wrote down her struggles.

She wrote: “This picture in any other country but India would have been tagged on Instagram as ‘Sensitive content’ as it is an absolute mental health trigger for anyone that is TTC… like many of the pregnancy announcements that became a trigger for me… TTC… a term I didn’t know existed and one I became extremely aware of and a part of…”

She went on to share that the journey to get to the picture has been one of “tears, fear, pain and longing…”

“All the while trying to find smiles over tears… faith over the fear and strength through the pain… a woman ‘trying to conceive’ can have the greatest partner and his support & the greatest support system in family & friends but can still feel all alone through it…”

She shared that she knows most women talk about what they have been through once they deliver the baby.

“Specially about fertility treatments like IUI/IVF… but the truth is We Don’t want to know what the procedure has in store! We have doctors for that… and some of the best in India too… what we need is women to speak about it while they go through the journey…”

The producer said that she “didn’t want to wait for my baby to arrive to share my journey…”

“I wanted every woman reading this to know my journey hasn’t reached its destination yet… but here I am… telling you to hope… watch me and take strength! DO NOT Give up! It’s the only way to reach your miracle and nobody will do it for u! (sic).”

The producer added: “We must find the strength inside us and make our miracle happen… to all the women who have lost their babies before they met them… to the ones still waiting in their infertility centres… to the ones currently about to take their injection of the day… to the ones waiting for that phone call of adoption…”

“No matter which phase of TTC your in…. This mom to be… sees you… was you… and is praying for u with every step I take. Your miracle is not far away. I promise. Just please hang in there. (sic).”

