Booknerds: The nerdiest podcast

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Podcasts have been around and have assimilated into our daily lives for a while now. There is a podcast for the morning, for the commute, for the afternoon hump, for running, and so on. Unfortunately, book podcasts have been few and extremely hard to sustain due to quality dips. Well, until now!

The Nerdiest Podcast - Booknerds Podcast is all set to fill that gap by showcasing some wonderful books, authors, and engaging stories.

Booknerds, a literary startup based out of Dehradun, brought its podcast from online to in-person and shot its first season of sit-down conversations with some of your favourite authors, editors, and publishers. The podcast has something for everyone whether you adore books or not!

This season is packed with information for every kind of reader. They have fantasy, fiction, contemporary, non-fiction, and so much more.

The Booknerds team recorded the podcast at a boutique bookstore, Kunzum in the heart of Delhi in Jorbagh. Kunzum has the aesthetics, the beautifully curated bookshelves, and delicious coffee and is becoming book lovers' favourite haunt in the Delhi-NCR region.

Season 1 Guests

You can listen to the conversations with the stellar line up which included Ajay Jain, author, photographer, traveller and founder of Kunzum, a chain of boutique bookstores set up in mid-2022, the Habit Coach Ashdin Doctor whose newly launched debut book 'Change your habits, Change your Life', which is truly a brilliant mentor for people to inculcate habits to become our best version, Editor and Book Influencer Shreya Punj, best selling author Stuti Changle, author, columnist and podcaster Vasudha Rai, Publisher at Om Books International Ajay Mago, astrologer and author of '91 Predictions' (he predicted the downfall of Adani) Greenstone Lobo, and author, speaker and youth influencer Yash Tiwari.

The podcasts are thought-provoking, carefully curated, and well-rounded. You will imbibe the podcast guests' personal experiences, industry details, what to do as a new author, and a lot more.

Podcast Host

The host of the podcast is a seasoned podcaster, reader, and co-founder, of Booknerds, Rohan Raj who has moderated over 250 book sessions since the inception of Booknerds, a literary startup that he co-founded with his wife Neha Raj in October 2015 to revolutionise how book lovers read and engage with authors.

In the past eight years, he has interviewed eminent authors like Namita Gokhale, Anand Neelakantan, Deepak Ramola, Vir Sanghvi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Mayank Shekhar, Alan Rosling, Easterine Kire, John Keay, Kevin Missal, Moin Mir, Andy Griffiths, Kabir Bedi, Rashmi Bansal, Sudha Murty and many more on the online avatar of the Booknerds Podcast. The resident booknerd read the books page to page and made sure to bring you what you desire as a reader as well as a writer.

The podcast is streaming now on Booknerds Youtube and the audio version shall stream on Spotify in April.

