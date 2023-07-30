Book on ‘Battle of Longewala’ hero different from movie ‘Border’: Author

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Author Gurjot Singh Kaler on Sunday said that ‘Battle of Logewala’ is different from what has been portrayed in the famous Bollywood flick ‘Border’.

Kaler, who served as Assistant Inspector General of Police in Punjab, has penned the life story of Brigadier (late) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in a book titled ‘The Battle of Longewala: Grit, Guts and Glory’.

Brigadier Chandpuri, the hero of the famous ‘Battle of Longewala’ was a major in the Indian Army during the 1971 war that saw India defeating Pakistan and leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Brigadier Chandpuri held his post through the night in the now famous ‘Battle of Longewala’ in Rajasthan with just 120 men against a full-fledged attack of Pakistani tanks.

How is the book different from the J.P. Dutta-directed movie “Border”?

“This book is very different from the movie. This is because the movie was about just the Battle of Longewala but the book is a detailed account of the life story of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri,” Gurjot Singh Kaler to IANS.

The book ‘The Battle of Longewala: Grit, Guts and Glory’ is an intriguing biography of the legendary soldier who was awarded with Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his steely fortitude and courage to lead 120 men against a formidable Pakistani force of around 3,500 men and 45 tanks.

“The book makes the reader quite emotional and one feels a sense of deep gratitude towards the Indian Army for protecting the integrity of India,” Kaler explained to IANS.

He said that the book took more than four years to pen it down after research.

Various aspects and milestones of Brigadier Chandpuri’s life have been carefully documented in a detailed manner in the book.

The book makes the reader emotional at various points and successfully captures the attention of the reader from the beginning till the end.

The author has penned direct quotes in the form of an interesting conversation between him and Brigadier Chandpuri.

“This is precisely the reason that the reader does not feel bored or monotonous. At every point, there is a moral lesson in the book and one feels inspired to read it,” said Kaler.

The way the ethos and culture of the Indian Army have been described increases one’s respect for the soldiers.

The ‘Battle of Longewala’ has been aptly described in great detail in chapter seven. It talks in detail about the contributions of all soldiers of 23rd Alpha Company of Punjab Regiment of the Army, including the BSF as well as highlights the valiant role of IAF Hunter aircrafts in defeating the inimical Pakistani forces in the famed battle.

Chapter eight titled ‘Life after Longewala’ is also an engrossing account of how the movie ‘Border’ came to be made on the battle and the way it captured the imagination of Indian masses.

The book is a kind of masterpiece about the life of Brigadier Chandpuri and the way he lived his life with patriotic fervor and strongly upheld the ‘izzat’ (self-respect) of the motherland, his men and his own life.

The book is a tribute to the Indian Army and highlights the patriotic resilience of our soldiers, says the writer.

“It is an emotionally enriching experience to go through the life journey of Brigadier Chandpuri and his heroic exploits to win the Battle of Longewala.”

The book has given equal respect to the Indian Air Force personnel and attributes the victory in the ‘Battle of Longewala’ to the joint operation, cooperation and concerted action of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

“The book teaches one the life lessons of Grit, Guts and Glory. Indeed, the title of the book stands justified,” he explains.

Decorated war veteran Brigadier Chandpuri died on November 17, 2018. He was 77 years-old and is survived by his wife and three sons.

A soft-spoken but firm man, Brigadier Chandpuri was settled in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 after retiring from the Indian Army and was active socially.

The famous photograph of his soldiers dancing atop vanquished Pakistani tanks after the battle of Longewala was won, adorned the wall in a big frame in the living room of his house.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at gulatiians@gmail.com)

