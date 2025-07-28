Boney Kapoor calls his transformation journey 'worth it'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor left everyone awestruck with his massive weight loss journey after he shed a massive 26 kgs.

The producer took to social media and dropped a couple of photos in vibrant clothes in his transformed avatar.

Sharing some much-appreciated fitness motivation, Boney captioned the post, "Feels great to get into some old clothes. lost 26kgs, just a few more to go. Sharing this for those who need motivation. Do it. It’s worth it! If l can, anybody can!"

Reacting to the post, Boney's actress daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, penned in the comment section, "My best papa."

Applauding him for his dedication, an Insta User wrote, "Salute to you Sir ji, for this weight loss program."

Another one penned, "Looking very smart Mr. Boney."

The third comment read, "Looking handsome young dude".

Back on July 2, Boney flaunted his latest look with lost weight, short hair and a trimmed mustache.

The filmmaker was seen facing the camera in various attires - formal pantsuits, Safari suits, and breezy shirt and shorts.

"Pictures from Cannes & phuket, I am showing off in my new look," Boney captioned the post.

Sharing her excitement, an elated Janhvi wrote in the comments, "Wow papa".

It is believed that Boney lost all that weight without even setting foot in the gym. If the reports are to be believed, the producer skips dinner and has only soup.

On Wednesday, Boney treated his Insta Fam with a throwback picture of his late wife and star Sridevi from before their marriage.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney posted a monochrome picture of Sridevi. The image showed her resting her head on the back of a chair and facing the lens with a beautiful smile.

“Watching meeeee and smiling, this was before we got married," Boney captioned the post.

After falling in love on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India” Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996. The couple welcomed two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

However, Sridevi suddenly passed away in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

