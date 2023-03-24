Bond with your newborn through skin-to-skin contact

Even though all of these actions may come easily to you, they are crucial for forging a bond with your newborn after birth. You should keep a lot of skin-to-skin contact with the infant during this period as it can help with bonding and support breastfeeding for mothers. Experts from Cetaphil discuss the value of skin-to-skin touch and how it can strengthen relationships.

Skin-to-skin contact in a nutshell

Skin-to-skin contact is the practice of drying and placing a baby directly on the mother's naked chest after birth, when both are wrapped in a warm blanket and left for at least an hour, or until after the first feed. Skin-to-skin contact can benefit babies for months after birth. Some experts also advise waiting three months for full-term newborns and six months for preterm babies. So, cuddle up with your newborn child and relish the pleasure of becoming a parent.

The link between bonding and skin-to-skin contact

Skin-to-skin contact not only helps keep the baby warm but is also the best way to bond with your newborn child. It has a direct influence on the mother-infant relationship. In addition, giving your baby a nice soothing massage is essential, the massage should always be about bonding, loving, and respecting your child. Furthermore, doing their skincare after a bath and allocating a certain time to do so will allow you to focus on your baby amid all the hustle and bustle, as well as soothe the baby. Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion, formulated with calming organic calendula and natural oils, is a gentle baby lotion that will soothe and nourish your baby's skin all day long. Bonding also aids your baby's mental and physical development. Touching, cuddling, talking, singing, and staring into each other's eyes, for example, can cause your newborn's brain to produce hormones. These hormones contribute to your baby's overall brain development.

Benefits of skin-to-skin contact

Aside from bonding, skin-to-skin contact provides several other advantages for both the mother and the baby. Here are some of the advantages:

Calms and relaxes mother and baby: it stimulates oxytocin, also known as the "love hormone," to be released in the mother

It aids in the contraction of the uterus, which lowers bleeding, as well as warms the mother's body,

Regulates the baby's heart rate, breathing, and body temperature, allowing them to better adapt to life outside the womb

Stimulates digestion and interest in feeding



Benefits of skin-to-skin contact for fathers

Skin-to-skin contact's benefits are not just limited to mothers. The benefits of skin-to-skin contact for fathers include bonding with their infant, feeling more confident as a father, and experiencing a rush of protectiveness towards their kid. Dads can provide the same benefits as mothers in terms of regulating their baby's temperature and heartbeat while also developing an emotional bond with their child.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.