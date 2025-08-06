War 2 Advanced Bookings Unsold? Disastrous Update for NTR and Hrithik Roshan Fans

In what can easily be considered a shocking update, several shows for NTR and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming spy thriller War 2 went unsold as the advanced bookings started opening in multiple parts across the world.

It's a known fact that War 2 is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie, and when compared to Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, War 2 is underperforming when it comes to pre-sales. While Coolie nearly made $2 million out of advanced bookings worldwide, War 2 has managed to touch just $300K, which is not a satisfactory number considering the star power of NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

War 2 Advanced Bookings: YRF in Trouble?

On top of it, two War 2 Telugu shows went unsold in New Zealand, according to multiple reports, and as a result, shows were forced to be canceled. Out of 8 shows, only three tickets were booked in New Zealand for the Telugu version of War 2, and three shows had to be removed owing to nil occupancy.

Even though pre-sales numbers aren't looking encouraging, War 2 makers are confident that the movie will more than make up for it once it releases in the theaters. Yash Raj Films are so confident of the product that they have decided to release just the promo of the much-hyped dance number between Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

Typically, Bollywood has this habit of releasing the full video for some songs that they believe are surely going to go viral. However, YRF is aiming to save the best for the theaters, and the success of their gamble remains uncertain. Coolie, on the other hand, has been enjoying healthy pre-sales bookings despite an underwhelming trailer from Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Box-office battle heats up as there is just one week to go before fans get to see India's biggest superstars clash against each other on the 14th of August.